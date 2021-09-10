DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 09/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.9548

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16240259

CODE: ICEU2

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 121907 EQS News ID: 1232603 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 10, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)