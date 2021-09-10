DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 09/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.0147
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5662634
CODE: AEMD
ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 121948 EQS News ID: 1232644 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
