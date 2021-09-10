DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 09/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.0147

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5662634

CODE: AEMD

