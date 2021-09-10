DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B

DEALING DATE: 09/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 21291.0607

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 454346

CODE: JPNY

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 121924 EQS News ID: 1232620 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232620&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)