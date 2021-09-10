DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Sep-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY

DEALING DATE: 09/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 12588.2729

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2098963

CODE: TPXY

ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 121919 EQS News ID: 1232615 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

