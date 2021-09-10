

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index rose at a softer pace in July, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index increased 9.7 percent year-on-year in July, after 16.1 percent rise in June.



Industrial production gained 8.3 percent annually in July and construction output rose 13.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index declined 0.3 percent in July, after a 2.1 percent rise in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.8 percent in July and construction output declined 3.4 percent.



