- (PLX AI) - U.S. bank stocks are in a multi-year bull run, with investors likely to buy any weakness over the next year or so, Bank of America analysts said.
- • Investor confidence will be strengthened when the number of Delta Covid-19 cases peaks, BofA said
- • U.S. bank stocks are likely to rise into the end of the year: BofA
- • U.S. banks rated buy at BofA include Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, among others
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de