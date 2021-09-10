

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Industrial production advanced a working day adjusted 78. percent year-on-year in July, following a 13.8 percent rise in June. Economists had expected a 7.7 percent rise.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.0 monthly in July.



For the January to July period, industrial production grew 17.7 percent compared to previous year.



Among the main industrial groups, consumer durable gained 27.5 percent. Production of capital goods rose 23.7 percent and intermediate goods increased by 17.5 percent.



Production for energy and non-durable goods grew 10.0 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de