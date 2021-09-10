

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output grew in July, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Manufacturing output rose a seasonally adjusted 7.6 percent month-on-month in July, after a 4.2 percent decline in June.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased 16.7 percent in July, after a 12.6 percent growth in the previous month.



Industrial production rose 7.7 monthly in July, after a 4.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Industrial production gained 15.6 percent year-on-year in July, after a 12.0 percent increase in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover increased 4.3 percent monthly in July and gained 15.7 percent from a year ago.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 17.2 percent yearly in July and rose 41.1 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de