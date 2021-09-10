- (PLX AI) - Electrolux shares fell 4% after the company warned on the impact of component shortages on sales growth in an email to analysts, according to Dagens Industri.
- • In the letter that Electrolux investor relations department sent to analysts before the quiet period, the company warns that component shortages and supply chain disruptions could have a major impact on sales growth in various product categories and could lead to increased costs, according to Dagens Industri
