Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional mushrooms, is pleased to announce that CEO, Jeffrey Stevens and COO, David Shisel will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

A recording of Psyched's presentation will be available on-demand from Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through September 15th through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2e4c9875-e70d-475c-baeb-691308280c30.

A recording of the presentation will be accessible on Psyched's website via the above link for 90 days.

In addition, the Company will be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing PsychedWellness@KCSA.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens

Chief Executive Officer

Psyched Wellness Ltd.

t: (647)400-8494

e: jstevens@psyched-wellness.com

Investor Contacts:

Tim Regan/Sophia Bashford

KCSA Strategic Communications

t: (978) 505-2478

e: PsychedWellness@kcsa.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to (i) Cannalabs performing stability tests on the Company's AME-1 on the terms and conditions outlined in this press release, (ii) the safety of AME-1 for human consumption, (iii) the Company's expectations with respect to the commercialization of AME-1, (iv) and the Company's expectation to develop a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with stress relief, relaxation, and restful sleeping. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, Cannalab's ability to complete the stability tests on the terms and conditions outlined this release and develop the new testing method for the material, the stability tests producing sufficient results to allow Company to determine the expiration dates and storage conditions for the final product, the Company's ability to commercialize the products which depends on the Company receiving the necessary raw materials needed to complete the research and market the products, the Company having the resources to complete the research and prepare and file the necessary regulatory applications needed to commercialize the product, the products having the expected impact on stress relief, relaxation, and sleeping.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96075