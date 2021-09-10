

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) reaffirmed the company's full-year 2021 guidance. The company continues to expect a modest improvement in full-year 2021 operating performance compared to 2020, assuming continued global economic recovery.



For full-year 2022, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be up 25% to 35% from 2021 primarily due to higher pricing and volumes for Lithium and anticipated stronger performance for Catalysts following previous pandemic-related weakness.



For 2026 long-term financial targets, the company estimates net sales (5-Year CAGR) in a range of 13% - 17%.



'We see exciting growth opportunities ahead for Albemarle, primarily driven by the importance of electrification in the transition to more sustainable sources of energy,' said CEO Kent Masters.



