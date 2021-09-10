Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.09.2021 | 13:34
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 10

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

A total of 13 valid proxy forms representing just over 1.5 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 25% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-

ResolutionVotes forVotes AgainstDiscretionary VotesTotal Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)Votes Withheld
1Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 20201,507,701519241,508,6760
2Approval of directors' remuneration policy1,479,8431019241,480,86827,808
3Approval of directors' remuneration report1,479,8431019241,480,86827,808
4Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks1,449,84357,9099241,508,6760
5Re-Appoint Mr I Gray1,507,6511019241,508,6760
6Re-Appoint Mr J Harris1,507,6511019241,508,6760
7Re-Appoint the Auditors 1,479,89327,8599241,508,6760
8Directors' authority to allot shares1,449,84330,1019241,480,86827,808
9Authority to purchase own shares1,507,701519241,508,6760
10Dis-apply pre-emption rights1,449,84330,1019241,480,86827,808

The total number of voting rights in the Company on 10 September 2021 was 5,995,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

10 September 2021

