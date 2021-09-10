SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.

The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.

A total of 13 valid proxy forms representing just over 1.5 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 25% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-

Resolution Votes for Votes Against Discretionary Votes Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 1,507,701 51 924 1,508,676 0 2 Approval of directors' remuneration policy 1,479,843 101 924 1,480,868 27,808 3 Approval of directors' remuneration report 1,479,843 101 924 1,480,868 27,808 4 Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks 1,449,843 57,909 924 1,508,676 0 5 Re-Appoint Mr I Gray 1,507,651 101 924 1,508,676 0 6 Re-Appoint Mr J Harris 1,507,651 101 924 1,508,676 0 7 Re-Appoint the Auditors 1,479,893 27,859 924 1,508,676 0 8 Directors' authority to allot shares 1,449,843 30,101 924 1,480,868 27,808 9 Authority to purchase own shares 1,507,701 51 924 1,508,676 0 10 Dis-apply pre-emption rights 1,449,843 30,101 924 1,480,868 27,808

The total number of voting rights in the Company on 10 September 2021 was 5,995,000

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution

In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk

Enquiries:

Diane Miller 0131 718 5618

SVM Asset Management Limited

10 September 2021