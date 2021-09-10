SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Result of AGM
London, September 10
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SVM UK EMERGING FUND PLC
The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 10 resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed including special resolutions 9 and 10.
The level of proxies received for each of these Resolutions is indicated below.
A total of 13 valid proxy forms representing just over 1.5 million shares were lodged with the Registrars. These shares represent approximately 25% of the issued share capital of the Company and the votes were cast as follows:-
|Resolution
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|Discretionary Votes
|Total Votes Cast (Excluding Votes Withheld)
|Votes Withheld
|1
|Receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020
|1,507,701
|51
|924
|1,508,676
|0
|2
|Approval of directors' remuneration policy
|1,479,843
|101
|924
|1,480,868
|27,808
|3
|Approval of directors' remuneration report
|1,479,843
|101
|924
|1,480,868
|27,808
|4
|Re-Appoint Mr P Dicks
|1,449,843
|57,909
|924
|1,508,676
|0
|5
|Re-Appoint Mr I Gray
|1,507,651
|101
|924
|1,508,676
|0
|6
|Re-Appoint Mr J Harris
|1,507,651
|101
|924
|1,508,676
|0
|7
|Re-Appoint the Auditors
|1,479,893
|27,859
|924
|1,508,676
|0
|8
|Directors' authority to allot shares
|1,449,843
|30,101
|924
|1,480,868
|27,808
|9
|Authority to purchase own shares
|1,507,701
|51
|924
|1,508,676
|0
|10
|Dis-apply pre-emption rights
|1,449,843
|30,101
|924
|1,480,868
|27,808
The total number of voting rights in the Company on 10 September 2021 was 5,995,000
*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and therefore is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution
In accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
A presentation on the Company is available on the Investment Manager's website at www.svmonline.co.uk
Enquiries:
Diane Miller 0131 718 5618
SVM Asset Management Limited
10 September 2021