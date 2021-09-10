(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.9% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.81% previously.
|13:58
|Ambu Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace
|03.09.
|Ambu CEO Makes $3.4 Million on Share Purchases as Market Follows
|02.09.
|Ambu Is Buying Opportunity After Recent Month's Decline, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares are a buying opportunity after a steep decline over the last month, analysts at Handelsbanken said.• Ambu is a positive long-term case, with a comprehensive disposable endoscopes...
|30.08.
|Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
|(PLX AI) - Ambu CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez buys 137,600 shares at DKK 188.77 per share.• Ambu CEO buys shares in the company for a total of about DKK 26 million
|30.08.
|Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
