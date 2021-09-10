A 29 MW solar carport is being built by Engie at the factory of car manufacturer Stellantis in Sochaux. The plant is scheduled to begin commercial operation in October 2022.From pv magazine France Engie Green, a unit of French energy giant Engie, has begun construction on a 29 MW solar carport at the factory of Netherlands-based car manufacturer Stellantis in Sochaux, in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region in eastern France. The carport, which is being developed with 64,000 solar modules on a surface of 22 hectares, is intended to cover 30% of the factory's electricity demand and is expected to ...

