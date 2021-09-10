

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $467 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $819 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $610 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $31.68 billion from $30.49 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $610 Mln. vs. $581 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $31.68 Bln vs. $30.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KROGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de