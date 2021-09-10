

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Reaction to the Labor Department's report on producer price inflation in the month of August might be the highlight on Friday.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 164.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 70.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Thursday in the red. The Dow fell 151.69 points or 0.4 percent to 34,879.38, the Nasdaq dipped 38.38 points or 0.3 percent to 15,248.25 and the S&P 500 slid 20.79 points or 0.5 percent to 4,493.28.



On the economic front, The Producer Price Index or PPI Final Demand for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it was up 1.0 percent in the prior month.



The Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.6 percent, while it was up 1.1 percent in the previous month.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 649, and the U.S. Rig Count was 497.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to speak before virtual Bank of Finland-CEPR 'New Avenues for Monetary Policy' Conference at 9.00 am ET.



Asian stocks finished mostly on positive territory. Hang Seng led the region's rally with a gain of close to 2 percent.



China's Shanghai Composite managed to gain 0.27 percent over the previous close-to-end trade at 3703.11. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 489 points or 1.91 percent from previous close to finish trading at 26,205.91. The day's high was at 26,205.91 and low was at 25,870.71.



Japan's Nikkei 225 index rallied 373 points or 1.25 percent to end trading at 30,381.84.



Australia's S&P ASX200 gained 37 points or 0.5 percent to close at 7,406.60, around 2.96 percent below its 52-week high of 7632.80.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 16.08 points or 0.24 percent. The German DAX is adding 56.11 points or 0.36 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 18.75 points or 0.27 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is adding 20.00 points or 0.17 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.42 percent.



