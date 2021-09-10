Anzeige
Freitag, 10.09.2021
Die eigentlich unfassbare Story mit einem wichtigen Signal!
WKN: A3CSAQ ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 Ticker-Symbol: 6UC 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
09:12 Uhr
6,420 Euro
+0,040
+0,63 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
10.09.2021
Physitrack Appoints ABG Sundal Collier as Market Maker

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Physitrack Plc. ("Physitrack") has entered an agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA ("ABGSC") whereby ABGSC undertakes to provide market maker services for Physitrack's shares. The commitment is in line with Nasdaq Stockholm AB's regulation for market making activities and means that the market maker allocates buy and sell volumes to a predetermined spread of a maximum of four percent. The purpose is to increase the share's liquidity and the assignment begins on 14 September 2021.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Investor contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, ir@physitrack.com
Media contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack
Physitrack, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Virtual care powered by the Physitrack technology platform through in-house physiotherapists based in the United Kingdom.

Physitrack is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

Attachments

Physitrack appoints ABG Sundal Collier as market maker

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663496/Physitrack-Appoints-ABG-Sundal-Collier-as-Market-Maker

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
