Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of Voting Right
|
August 31, 2021
76,736,476
|
87,161,025
85,145,973
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005310/en/
Contacts:
Arkema
