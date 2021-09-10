Regulatory News:

This press release replaces the one published on September 10, 2021 at 10:48 a.m. for the following reason: error in the theoretical number of voting rights in the English version.

Arkema: Statement about the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date Total number of shares Total number of Voting Right

(including shares held by the Company) Total number of Voting Right

(excluding shares held by the Company) August 31, 2021 76,736,476 87,161,025 85,145,973

