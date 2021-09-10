Now in its 38th year, and its second as a fully virtual event, the 2021 EU PVSEC conference revealed a solar industry and research community filled with confidence. Discussions at the event began with the expectation that demand for solar will continue to grow rapidly, and focused on the challenges of further scaling up production and deployment, and ensuring that energy systems can run smoothly with solar and wind as their main source of energy.The 38th edition of the European PV Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) opened with a statement from European commissioner for energy Kadri ...

