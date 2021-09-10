

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) said that it will present new data from its movement disorder treatments for tardive dyskinesia or TD and Parkinson's disease at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society's or MDS Virtual Congress 2021 being held September 17-22, 2021.



A long-term Phase 3 data from KINECT 4 study demonstrated robust clinically meaningful reductions in Tardive Dyskinesia symptoms at 48 weeks with once-daily INGREZZA (valbenazine) capsules. Data show some patients met the criteria for tardive dyskinesia remission within one year of once-daily INGREZZA treatment.



In addition, an oral presentation will introduce a new pooled data analysis from the BIPARK-1 and BIPARK-2 Phase 3 studies evaluating effects on sleep of ONGENTYS (opicapone) compared to placebo in people with Parkinson's disease and motor fluctuations.



Further, a poster presentation will feature new data from a Phase 1 open-label study assessing the effect of ONGENTYS on levodopa levels when administered as a once-daily add-on therapy to oral levodopa/carbidopa extended-release capsules, the first study to evaluate both formulations together.



The new pooled analysis of two phase 3 studies found treatment with ongentys as an add-on to levodopa/carbidopa decreased the frequency of nighttime awakenings and total wake time compared to placebo in people with parkinson's disease.



The first study, which evaluates ongentys as an add-on therapy to oral levodopa/carbidopa extended-release capsules, resulted in more consistent levodopa levels throughout the day and night.



