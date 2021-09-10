

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - United States and Mexico have agreed to relaunch the U.S., Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) in recognition of the two neighboring countries' broad strategic economic relationship.



The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, was comprised of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and USAID Administrator Samantha Power. The Mexican delegation consisted of Secretary of External Relations Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Moctezuma, and Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit Gabriel Yorio.



In her opening message, Vice President Harris said, 'I am confident that our nations will continue to work together, that our companies will continue to create jobs together, and that our people will enjoy greater prosperity and a greater quality of life.'



During the meeting, participants discussed the four pillars that form the joint vision of the HLED: Building Back Together, Promoting Sustainable Economic and Social Development in Southern Mexico and Central America, Securing the Tools for Future Prosperity, and Investing in Our People.



The United States and Mexico will try to improve the regional business environment and strengthening the resilience of U.S.-Mexico supply chains. Work under this pillar will include how to best facilitate economic recovery and strengthen infrastructure, trade facilitation, and innovation.



The United States and Mexico will identify complementary and cooperative opportunities to improve livelihoods through the creation of jobs and opportunities in the short, medium, and long term in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and southern Mexico, increasing its trade potential and spurring investment.



The two countries will support regulatory compatibility and risk mitigation on issues related to information and communication technologies, networks, cybersecurity, telecom and infrastructure, among others.



Mexico is currently the United States' largest trading partner in goods, and a top market for U.S. agricultural exports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de