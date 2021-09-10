HGS Helping Crown Commercial Services to Make UK Public Sector Organisations More Cost-Effective

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS) (listed on Bombay Stock Exchange & National Stock Exchange, India), a global leader in business process management (BPM) and digital user experience solutions, today announced that the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Framework renewed the company's approval to supply contact centre and business services solutions on the CCS Framework in the UK.

Today's announcement marks the third time HGS has been named as a supplier on the CCS Framework as part of the RM6181 Contact Centres and Business Services Framework Contract. The agreement provides public sector organisations with an approved list of suppliers that offer a range of contact centre services, including telephony, email, and web-based communications.

"Our recently renewed agreement with CCS demonstrates our strength in the public sector and our continued commitment to the UK market," said Rob Irons, HGS Head of Public Sector Bids. "We're proud to be continuing to support CCS for the next four years as we understand the importance of the service they provide for public sector organisations. We're delighted by the opportunity to continue sharing our experience and expertise to help make a difference."

Bringing together policy, advice, and direct buying, the CCS Framework is available to UK public sector bodies, including central government and arm's length bodies and agencies, non-departmental public bodies, NHS bodies, local authorities, and the wider public sector. By purchasing through CCS commercial agreements, public and third sector organisations benefit from increased quality and value.

"Our mission at HGS is to make our clients more competitive and efficient every day and we're thrilled to be part of the CCS framework to continue working alongside public sector organisations and help them achieve this," said Graham Brown, HGS UK Chief Revenue Officer. "HGS has provided high-quality public sector contact centre services for more than 20 years, and our specialist team has more than 40 years' combined experience managing complex, high performing contact centre services that deliver on buyers' requirements."

HGS provides solutions that elevate customer's and employee's experience. Our forward-thinking approach to hybrid work has led to the launch of HGS Work Cloud, a modern operating model that delivers the ultimate hybrid environment - employees enjoy maximised Work@Home flexibility alongside weekly in-person collaboration at a state-of-the-art Engagement Hub while clients benefit from increased cost control, digital security, and brand engagement through an agile, on-demand, reinvention of work.

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital transformation, with deep domain expertise focusing on back-office processing, contact centres, traditional and digital people care, to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with 42,769 employees across 55 delivery centres in seven countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year that ended 31st March 2021, HGS had revenues of US$ 753.9 million.