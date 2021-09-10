Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Die eigentlich unfassbare Story mit einem wichtigen Signal!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
10.09.21
08:01 Uhr
3,500 Euro
-0,010
-0,28 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3653,84020:32
Dow Jones News
10.09.2021 | 19:01
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 10-Sep-2021 / 17:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group PLC, IE00BJMZDW83 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other 
(please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name: Norges Bank                City and country of registered office (if applicable): Oslo, Norway 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
08/09/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
10/09/2021 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Above 3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial           Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      Total of both voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)                     in % (9.A +  issuervii 
                               (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B) 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.03 %          0.00 %         3.03 %     222,865,363 
reached 
Position of previous notification N/A            N/A          N/A 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                    Number of voting rightsix          % of voting rights 
Class/type of shares 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                    Direct             Indirect   Direct   Indirect 
IE00BJMZDW83                   6,750,073              3.03% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A                    6,750,073              3.03% 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
 
 
                         Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/      instrument is exercised/converted. 
instrument     datex   Conversion Periodxi                             % of voting 
                                                      rights 
 
 
 
               SUBTOTAL B.1 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/ Conversion   Physical or cash     Number of voting 
instrument       datex    Period xi        settlementxii      rights       % of voting 
                                                     rights 
 
 
 
                               SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
                       % of voting rights through financial 
       % of voting rights if it equals instruments if it equals or is higher than Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      the notifiable threshold          is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold                            threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Oslo on 10/09/2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  121991 
EQS News ID:  1232746 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232746&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 12:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

DALATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.