After a session of new records ATX TR lost 1,42 percent. News came from Andritz (2), Pierer Mobility, Lenzing, Zumtobel, FACC, Marinomed and Mayr-Melnhof. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,42% to 7.233,63 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 32,33%. Up to now there were 113 days with a positive and 64 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,66% away, from the low 32,33%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,33%, the weakest is Friday with 0,02%. These are the best-performers this week: FACC 10,68% in front of Warimpex 2,33% and SBO 2,04%. And the following stocks performed worst: Lenzing -9,15% in front of Strabag -4,65% and DO&CO -4,37%. Further highlights this week: voestalpine for 6 days in a row down (4,42% loss from ...

