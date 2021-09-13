

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in August, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - shy of expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent and down from 1.1 percent in July.



On a yearly basis, producer prices gained 5.5 percent - beneath forecasts for a gain of 5.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



Export prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 10.9 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 1.8 percent on month and surged 29.2 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de