- (PLX AI) - Oncopeptides shares seen gaining today after OCEAN data was presented over the weekend, analysts said.
- • As expected, the overall survival deficit on Pepaxto vs. Pomalyst was driven by younger and transplanted patients
- • The study suggests a clear benefit for Pepaxto in a well-defined subgroup (no prior ASCT), which represented around half of the study population
- • The results show that Pepaxto is a drug that has a role to play in multiple myeloma in the future; we expect the stock to trade higher on Monday, Carnegie said
- • Oncopeptides may file for accelerated approval in 3rd line patients with no prior ASCT based on OCEAN data
- • Shares could get a boost on Monday, SEB said
