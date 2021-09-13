Since July 2020, SA Power Networks has been refining technology and stakeholder engagement mechanisms to enable dynamic solar exports to the grid, potentially ending an era of severe export limits on new customers in rooftop-solar-rich parts of the South Australian network and other jurisdictions.From pv magazine Australia Sept. 23 will mark the start of SA Power Networks' (SAPN) 12-month Flexible Exports Trial, which has the potential to double the amount of rooftop PV participating in the South Australian electricity network, by using smart technology to manage the flow of solar exports in ...

