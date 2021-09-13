The International Documentary Festival of Ierapetra Awards and the International Film Festival of Crete took place in Crete from 7 till 21 August 2021. The China-Greece co-production documentary Splendid Land, directed by Eleni Vlassi Jin Huaqing, won the Best International Short Documentary Award and the Audience Award. This film presents the wonderful land of Xinjiang, China and its ancient customs through an musician pursuing the Mukam music and the spectacular landscape.

The award-winning film Splendid Land unveiled the mystery of Xinjiang, amazes several film festivals in Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

"A film that brings down the borders of cultures and introduces to western countries the amazing and so wonderful culture, tradition, customs and history of Xinjiang, China," said Menos Deliotzakis, President of the Jury of the International Documentary Festival of Ierapetra Awards.

The Honorary President of the Festivals, Professor of Linguistics at the University of Athens, Christophoros Charalampakis speak to the thousands of audiences after the film's live screening, commented characteristically "for me, Splendid Land is the most splendid film."

And the co-director of Splendid Land, Eleni Vlassi commented:"This film shows a place that is internationally well-known, but the real Xinjiang, in fact, foreigners don't know much about it. I believe that after viewing this film, you will have a better understanding of this mysterious and vast land, through the crossroads of history with contemporary life."

On September 6, the film was shown globally on the online platform of the Venice International Film Festival, attracted a large number of audiences, media reporters and film curators. The enthusiastic and beautiful scene of Xinjiang was unfolding in the homes of all the on-demand film viewers from all over the world. People call the film "an amazing welfare brought by the first online event of the Venice Film Festival."

During the Venice Film Festival, several European film festival curators immediately offered invitation to Splendid Land after watching it. In the near future, the film will appear in international film festivals such as the 12th Amorgos Tourism Film Festival and the 10th Balkan New Film Festival. Online and onsite screenings are touring in many countries, and European audiences can watch the beautiful Xinjiang behind the mysterious veil on the big screen or even at home.

Splendid Land film trailer: https://youtu.be/rE6pK_4OKIA

https://festivalierapetra.gr/index.php/en/news/interviews-for-the-movie-splendid-land.html

