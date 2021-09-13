Modules account for a huge percentage of a project's total costs, and given that independent power providers have lower margins in the Indian solar energy sector, even a small increase in module pricing can put them under more strain.From pv magazine India India aims to develop the world's largest clean energy program by 2022, with 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 100 GW of solar power. By 2030, the country's power demand will be 817 GW, with more than half of that coming from clean energy and 280 GW coming from solar energy alone. One of the key selling features that have helped ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...