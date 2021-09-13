

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L), a pure-play specialist staffing business, reported Monday that its third-quarter net fees climbed 29 percent to 91 million pounds from last year's 75.1 million pounds. Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2021 profit performance to be significantly ahead of consensus.



Compared to the pre-pandemic 2019, third-quarter net fees went up 11%, demonstrating the very strong underlying performance of the Group and the relevance of its differentiated, STEM-focused offering.



In its third-quarter trading update, the company noted that contract net fees grew 27 percent from last year to 68.8 million pounds. Permanent net fees climbed 36 percent to 22.2 million pounds.



The company recorded very strong growth in three largest countries, with 35 percent rise in Germany, 31 percent rise in USA and 24 percent increase in Netherlands.



For the year, the company now expects profit before tax to be significantly above market consensus, driven primarily by the timing of the planned increase in investment shifting from second half of fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022 and beyond, and its strong trading performance.



The current consensus analyst profit before tax expectations are 51.4 million pounds, according to the company.



