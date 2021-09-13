

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Octopus Bidco AS, a company indirectly wholly owned by funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates, has agreed to launch a recommended voluntary cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Ocean Yield ASA. Under the offer, the shareholders will be offered 41.00 Norwegian kroner per share. This implies a total consideration for all the shares of approximately 7.2 billion Norwegian kroner.



Aker ASA, the largest shareholder of Ocean Yield, has irrevocably undertaken to accept the offer.



Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters.



