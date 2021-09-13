Anzeige
Montag, 13.09.2021
PR Newswire
13.09.2021 | 09:04
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IM Motors: Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the professional performance test track in Millbrook Proving Ground, one of the biggest proving grounds in U.K., Williams Advanced Engineering adjusted and tested a brand new electric model, IM L7 from China.

IM L7 in Millbrook, UK-02

IM L7 in Millbrook, UK-01

Born out of Williams F1 in 2010, Williams Advanced Engineering provides engineering services for top racing cars and high-end performance brands, including Aston Martin, Lotus, Jaguar and so on. It has rich experience in F1 racing car development and high performance car tuning.

Positioning itself as a high-end intelligent electric automobile brand, IM Motors comes from China. It is jointly built by SAIC Group, China's largest automobile enterprise, together with ZJ HI-TECH, China's "Silicon Valley", and Alibaba Group, China's top Internet, cloud computing and big data company.

IM L7 is the first mass-produced model of IM Motors. Equipped with four-wheel steering technology, PIRELLI P ZERO high-performance sports tire, and front and rear dual motors, it owns the maximum power of 400kW, the peak torque of 700N·m, the acceleration time of 0-100km/h of only 3.9s, and the maximum endurance of 700KM. IM L7 is reported to be officially delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623487/4301631362422__IM_Motors.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623488/4291631362422__IM_Motors_2.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
