Phoenix Publishing & Media named top of publisher rankings

Chinese Publisher Rankings 2020 by Wuhan University for Media Studies

LONDON and BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Publishing & Media named top Chinese publisher in influential research report.

Phoenix Publishing & Media Inc, with its turnover in 2020 RMB 12.135 billion and the total profit of RMB 1.613 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.27%, is ranked No.1, in this influential report compiled by Wuhan University Centre for Studies of Media Development, followed by China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd.

The research report ranks the top 30 publishing companies in China and it is led by Professor Zhu Jingwen and her team at Big Data Research Centre, Wuhan University Centre for Studies of Media Development, School of Information Management. It has been published annually since 2017 and rates publishers on six indicators: value, market performance, profitability, operating ability, growth ability, and debt solvency.

Ranking Company 1. Phoenix Publishing & Media Inc 2. China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd. 3. Shandong Publishing Group 4. Central China Media 5. Chinese Universe Publishing and Media Group Co.,Ltd. 6 Anhui Xinhua Media Co., Ltd 7 Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd 8 IReader Technology Co 9 Thinkingdom Media Group 10 APG Time Publishing & Media

Xu Hai, Editor-in-chief, Phoenix Publishing & Media said:

"We are proud that even when faced with the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic and economic pressure, Phoenix Media has achieved consistent growth.

We have done well across our core sectors: education publishing, general trade publishing, and book distribution. After the Covid-19 outbreak, Phoenix quickly adapted with new initiatives, including an expanded online learning programme, XueKeWang, a digital learning platform which also donated 12 million sets of online learning resources and 9 million online testing programmes and distance learning services. In 2020, 33 types of general trade books sold more than 100,000 copies, and in 2019 and 2020, a total of 40 types of books sold more than 180,000 copies.

We are looking forward to building on the new growth momentum in digital publishing and smart education by working with strategic partners in China and around the world."

The research data is based on Qingbo Big Data source of 136 listed media companies in five major industries.

The study is available in Chinese here: http://bdi.whu.edu.cn/upload/202107/15/202107150920124818.pdf