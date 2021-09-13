Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko and adidas reunite for a second limited edition collaboration collection

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 13 September 2021 at 10.00 a.m.



Marimekko and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, are pleased to announce a second collaboration collection. Spanning from sportswear to streetwear, the adidas x Marimekko limited-edition collection for Fall/Winter 2021 is a celebration of creativity found in both sports and play. The hero print of the collection is Maija Isola's iconic Unikko (poppy) print from 1964, now used for the first time ever in a sports apparel collection.

The second adidas x Marimekko collection will be available from 30 September 2021 onward, on adidas.com and at selected adidas stores and retailers around the world. In addition, a selected assortment of the collection will be available on marimekko.com and in some 15 Marimekko stores in the Asia-Pacific region. The exact launch dates of each market and channel will vary.

"We are excited to reunite with adidas for this second limited-edition collaboration and introduce our most iconic print design, Unikko (poppy), a true symbol of creativity, in sports apparel for the first time. The adidas x Marimekko capsule embraces both brands' commitment to sustainability, originality and empowerment, and we hope that the functional, yet playful products bring joy to everyday activities of people around the world," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, President and CEO of Marimekko.

The collection's versatile performance and lifestyle styles span from training, tennis and swimwear to shoes and accessories, and key pieces from the collection have been made in part with recycled materials and Parley Ocean Plastic. Parley Ocean Plastic is upcycled plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our ocean.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko's international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko's international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Licensing income from the collaboration with adidas has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in EMEA in the first quarter of 2021.

Photos: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/VS5DPnLgwV-m

Read more: https://www.marimekko.com/adidas-x-marimekko/campaign

Further information:

Asta Halme, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 7587 233

asta.halme@marimekko.com



DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.?www.marimekko.com

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 19.8 billion in 2020.