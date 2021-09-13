- (PLX AI) - Nordic paper stocks were among the worst performing in the region after Danske Bank analysts downgraded several companies to sell.
- • Holmen was down 5.8%, UPM was down 4.1%, Stora Enso was down 4%, SCA was down 4.9%
- • Leading macro indicators and pricing for pulp and sawn timber are turning negative, Danske said
- • This is the beginning of a down cycle in pulp prices, Danske said
- • With Stora Enso usually the most cyclical stock in Nordic pulp and paper, it is the riskiest play in a downward cycle: Danske
