MSI-Defence Systems Limited (MSI-DSL), the developer of leading-edge weapon and underwater systems and the European leading robotics and autonomous system developer Milrem Robotics jointly present highly mobile, unmanned kinetic C-UAV capabilities at DSEI 2021.

Utilising Milrem Robotics' THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) integrated with MSI-DSL's Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) and Electrical Optical Sensor Systems the companies are offering a step change in countering mini-UAV, loitering munitions or other small difficult to detect airborne targets. (Photo: Business Wire)

The highly mobile, unmanned C-UAS systems will be capable of carrying payloads from 7.62 to 30 mm including the Northrop Grumman M230 cannon and Thales LMM missiles. It will also be able to find and engage larger air threats as well as ground targets, even if armoured. All without the operator being exposed to the threats.

"MSI-DSL and Milrem are committed to providing 'cutting edge' capabilities to the operator providing a highly deployable system with unique lethality and survivability. The autonomous nature of the system enables the operator to Sense, Identify, Decide and Effect over a wide area without placing the operator in areas of undue risk," said Russell Gregory, Head of Strategy, Industrial Relations and Market Development at MSI-DSL.

"In recent conflicts there has been an increase in the usage of drones and loitering munition against various military targets. The employment of this type of equipment has made low-level conflicts more lethal. Utilizing unmanned ground systems with intelligent functions to counter these new threats helps increase force protection, provide flexibility to tactical units to engage aerial and/or land targets, and ultimately reduce loss of life," said Captain (res) Jüri Pajuste, Defence Research and Development Director at Milrem Robotics.

The unmanned C-UAS platforms provide highly effective protection for both tactical and static sites for deployed assets and critical infrastructure.

The first jointly developed system is exhibited at DSEI 2021 in London 13-14 September in Milrem Robotics' stand no H4-122.

Milrem Robotics is the European leading robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator with offices in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and shortly in the Netherlands.

The company leads the iMUGS Consortium that was awarded 30,6 MEUR from the European Commission's European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) to develop a European standardized unmanned ground system.

MSI-Defence Systems Limited is a world-leader in the supply of small/medium calibre Gun Systems.

