Mysolution expands into Germany

The one-stop solution for the staffing and recruitment sector - Mysolution - is bringing its innovative software to German users

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As from 1 September, Oliver Welz has been appointed Country Director of Mysolution Germany. This marks a logical step in the company's growth phase. After achieving stable and fast growth in the Dutch market, Mysolution is ready to realise its international ambitions in Germany. Oliver Welz was chosen by management due to his excellent knowledge and extensive experience in the sector. Mysolution made its start in the German market from the Netherlands, but has also decided to set up a permanent office in Frankfurt.

In past years Oliver made a major contribution to the growth of Bullhorn in the DACH region. Starting in September, Oliver will be expanding his team to provide full service to German clients from within Germany. Personal and direct lines of contact with the client have always been the core of Mysolution's success, and this is explicitly the ambition when it comes to German customers.

About his transfer, Oliver Welz says: "When I see the growth potential for Mysolution, I get really enthusiastic. I'm really excited about starting up in Germany with a committed team of people. Mysolution is a company with endless possibilities in an area where the staffing and recruitment market has a need for solutions for dealing with the increasing flexibility of the labour market and the impact of new technologies (such as robotics and AI). Specific developments in Germany, such as re-skilling staff on a large scale and continually changing laws and regulations governing labour relations, demand additional innovations. In order to advise the German market in the implementation of these innovations in their service provision, I'm honoured to be the one contributing not only technical solutions but also helping to build relationships of trust with our clients so we can really help everyone move one step forward."

Jaap Postma, CEO of Mysolution, says: "We are really delighted to welcome Oliver Welz to the Mysolution team as Country Director for Germany. The experience that Oliver has accumulated within the industry in Germany is exactly what we were looking for. Oliver is going to be helping us with his knowledge, drive and enthusiasm to support staffing and recruitment businesses with their digital ambitions. Combining personalised relationships with clients and state-of-the-art technical solutions is our 'secret recipe', and that approach is a perfect for Oliver."

Separate applications are a thing of the past

Mysolution can provide staffing agencies with the Total Talent Management platform, a one-stop solution for digitalisation of all operational processes. This is a Cloud-based solution built on the Salesforce and Microsoft platform, Business Central 365. Mysolution understands the importance of "anyplace, anywhere, anytime" support for matching and placing candidates. The solution is configurable according to an organisation's specific needs, where the basic principle is always the best practices of the staffing industry. The whole candidate and customer journey from job application and matching to working hours registration, invoicing and payroll are organised through one centralised control centre. With easy-to-view dashboards, clients can see and access at a glance active placements, invoice status, available professionals and margins.

About Mysolution

Mysolution was founded in 2005 and is currently market leader in the Netherlands in the area of software for the staffing and recruitment market; since its acquisition of OTYS and Onrecruit, it employees 200 staff in the Netherlands, Belgium and the Czech Republic. In recent years, all products have been made available as SAAS applications for recruiting and deploying temporary personnel. More than 1,100 organisations are using solutions based on Mysolution technology platforms on a daily basis. Read more about Mysolution Germany at www.mysolution.com/de .

