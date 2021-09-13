

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat or RTE breadsticks, meat and cheese snack products that contains certain recalled breadsticks by Jag Specialty Foods.



The affected products are ITALIAN RECIPE SNACK TRAY Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese & Breadsticks, as well as Prosciutto, Provolone Cheese & Breadsticks.



The warned RTE breadsticks, meat and cheese snack pack items come in 3-oz. plastic packages. They were produced on September 2, and were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.2021. The items have sell-by date of '12/30/2021' and lot number '897.' The products bear establishment number 'EST 54'. printed on the top right side of the package.



According to the agency, the warned products include Food and Drug Administration regulated breadsticks that have been recalled by Jag Specialty Foods, due to concerns that the products may have comingled with sesame breadsticks and sesame seeds. Sesame is not declared on the product label.



The recall was initiated after Daniele International, who found out that breadsticks received from Jag Specialty Foods that do not contain sesame were comingled with sesame breadsticks and sesame seeds, notified their supplier and FSIS.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to date due to consumption of these products.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, the FSIS on June 2 warned against Milford, Indiana-based Serenade Foods' certain frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products citing a possible link between these items and the Salmonella Enteritidis illness cluster. The company in August recalled around 59,251 pounds of these products following a multistate outbreak of 28 Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses in 8 states.



