A breakthrough in the field of Vaporizer, VOOPOO has always achieved outstanding performance in design, technology and products. With inside dopes update, VOOPOO independently developed a new Innovative Delicious Optimization solution (ITO) platform, and the Doric series products based on this platform will be ready to be released at the end of the month as well.

The creative ITO platform, revolutionary new experience

According to the disclosure of VOOPOO product development team, the ITO platform has been developed for more than one year. No matter the appearance design, taste adjustment, liquid leak-proof structure, or atomized flavor, it has been carefully polished and repeatedly tested many times, and then to be applied. Finally, a systematic and comprehensive development platform for atomized products was created.

Excellent atomization flavor blending ability is one of the core competitiveness of the industry. Only enterprises with strong technical strength can stand out in the fierce market competition. "the series of ITO coils adopt VOOPOO's new patented technology, which not only increases the atomization area inside the coil, but also increases the heating speed. Combining performance and speed, the series of products developed will bring users an unprecedented flavor.", VOOPOO CEO Everest introduced.

In addition, the ITO platform has also made a new design in liquid leak-proof structure. The coils of series products based on ITO adopt a three-level leak-proof structure design, which can effectively prevent e-liquid. At the same time, the innovative airflow design of the platform also contributes to accurately control the airflow and optimize the problem of e-liquid leakage with a better solution.

Doric series products are about to be unveiled

The first group of products based on the ITO platform is called the Doric series,according to insiders, which will be launched at the end of September. The Doric series released this time will have two products on the market, targeted at entry players and users who pursue a convenient experience. Both products have made many innovations in appearance design, power matching, battery life, taste and flavor. It is worth noting that one of the products will even be equipped with the latest medical grade anti-bacterial linen cotton, GENE chip, developed by VOOPOO. These highlights have made industry observers look forward to the launch of the Doric series of products.

Considering the enthusiastic popularity of the VOOPOO series of new products in the past, the Doric series is expected to be favored by loyal fans and early adopters again, and the subsequent market performance is worthy of industry attention.

Multi-brands strategy is becoming mature, VOOPOO continues to make efforts in overseas markets

According to official information, VOOPOO was established in 2017 and has rapidly risen through DRAG products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing and brand, VOOPOO has four major product series DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V.

Currently VOOPOO operates in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe and Asia, with over 3000 employees. VOOPOO will continue to develop more national markets in the future, aiming to build one of the most influential global brands.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

