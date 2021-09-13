Anzeige
13.09.2021 | 10:40
The International Bitcoin Advisory Corporation (IBAC): IBAC launches an end-to-end digital assets investment solution for central banks and sovereign wealth funds

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Bitcoin Advisory Corporation (IBAC), an independent and international advisory authority specializing in Central Bank and Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) investments, is proud to announce the launch of its services to assist sovereign institutions succeed in their digital assets investment strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/The International Bitcoin Advisory Corporation (IBAC))

Led by Avi Ifergan, former Global Head of Financial Institutions at Bank Leumi and a number of high-profile individuals, such as the CEO and Co-Founder of Real Vision, Raoul Paul, and Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, IBAC is well-positioned to help governments embrace digital assets.

Digital assets investment is still in a nascent phase, but bitcoin is slowly emerging as a viable asset class both for institutions and governments.

"Sovereign institutional clients seek to understand this emerging asset class in depth, move quickly and with discretion, and ensure that they are using the best-in-class solution providers. Few have the capabilities to achieve this in-house. As an independent advisory authority, IBAC understands the lay of the landscape, has vetted the various miners and solutions providers, and has secured preferential pricing." - CEO & Co-Founder of IBAC, Avi Ifergan.

There exists approximately $30 trillion of assets under management in the world's central banks, and an additional $8 trillion in sovereign wealth funds. If no more than 1.5% of assets under management were allocated to digital assets, the total market size for the end-to-end servicing of sovereign wealth investment into digital assets is estimated to be greater than $50 billion. With the global currency digitization trend inevitably continuing, there is no better and more profitable time to enter the market.

IBAC welcomes the opportunity to serve those institutional pioneers that recognize bitcoin as an evolving alternative asset class, or those who just wish to be better informed.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623994/IBAC_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Becky Lee
becky@ibac.io
IBAC
https://www.ibac.io

