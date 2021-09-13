

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales rose at a softer pace in July, data from Turkstat showed on Monday.



Retail sales increased 12.3 percent yearly in July, after a 18.1 percent gain in June.



Sales of non-food sales increased 18.2 percent annually in July and automotive fuel sales grew 8.1 percent. Sales of food, drinks and tobacco gained 5.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 0.7 percent in July, after a 15.0 percent rise in the preceding month.



Retail Sales turnover increased 32.7 percent annually in July, after a 41.7 percent growth in the prior month.



