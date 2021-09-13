- (PLX AI) - BNP Paribas shares rose 1% in morning trading as Bank of America called the stock a key pick within European banks, with one of the highest dividend potentials.
- • BNP Paribas is on a path to delivering double-digit return on equity in the next 3 years, BofA said, reiterating a buy recommendation
- • BNP is likely to be among the highest dividend payers in Europe, returning 35% of market cap in the next 3 years, BofA estimates
- • BNP could boost capital return even more by disposing of BancWest, potentially in an IPO, the analysts said
