Linde to Expand Production Capacity in Florida to Meet Growing Demand
Through its investment, Linde will increase capacity at Mims by almost 50% to supply its contracted customers across all end markets, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment. The project to expand capacity is expected to be completed in 2023. It follows a similar project in 2020, when Linde doubled the production capacity of Mims through the start-up of an additional air separation unit.
"Linde has an excellent track record of safely and reliably supplying its customers in Florida," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "We look forward to further increasing our supply of industrial gases in response to the growing demand for space launch propellant and from the broader economy throughout the region."
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
13.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
