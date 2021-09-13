Anzeige
Montag, 13.09.2021
Gamechanger-Deal? Große Spekulation: Nach Aldi der nächste Riese…
WKN: A3CSNW ISIN: FI4000507991 
Ahlstrom-Munksjö's sustainability work awarded with a fifth consecutive EcoVadis Gold rating

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö has been awarded with EcoVadis Gold rating for the company's sustainability management and performance for a fifth consecutive year. This places Ahlstrom-Munksjö in the top 2% of suppliers assessed in the pulp, paper and paperboard manufacturing industry. Compared with the results from the previous year, progress was made in ethics.

EcoVadis is a globally recognized business sustainability rating provider. The Corporate Social Responsibility assessment criteria include four themes; environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis method is based on internationally adopted principles for sustainability reporting, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000, and is audited by independent sustainability experts.

"We use EcoVadis to identify our key strengths and development areas to further improve our corporate social responsibility and sustainability. The renewed Gold rating is a result of excellent work between different internal and external stakeholders who all contribute to our overall scoring, paving the way for even more sustainable business," summarized Robin Guillaud, Executive Vice President of Sustainability, Innovation and Commercial Excellence.

For more information, please contact:

Robin Guillaud, EVP, Sustainability, Innovation and Commercial Excellence, +33 6 33 57 62 13, robin.guillaud@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Johan Lindh, Vice President, Group Investor Relations, + 358 10 888 4994, johan.lindh@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-s-sustainability-work-awarded-with-a-fifth-consecutive-ecovadis-gold-rating,c3414000

© 2021 PR Newswire
