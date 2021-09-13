DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

13-Sep-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 10/09/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.0323

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18529981

CODE: WSRI

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 122053 EQS News ID: 1232940 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

