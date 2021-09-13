New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Men's jewelry brand Seekers announces its tie-up with TheRealReal to drive the luxury circular economy market in the United States. With a community of more than 23 million users and 17 physical stores in the US, TheRealReal is one of the world's leading exponents of the luxury goods circular economy. Its growth is dizzying with more than 6 million new members by 2020.

TheReaReal physical store

It is the only resale company that authenticates every item, with a rigorous process overseen by hundreds of experts and brand authenticators, including gemologists and horologists who thoroughly inspect each piece.

Among its selection of brands are Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier, David Yurman, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet... and since September of this year, Seekers is part of this select group of chosen ones that lead the fashion and luxury sector worldwide.

Seekers Men's Jewelry

"For Seekers this partnership with TheRealReal represents a recognition of the work done, sharing a poster with firms of this level is the confirmation that our effort and dedication to excellence are rewarded. The only way for a jewelry firm to enter at this level within the circular economy sector is to meet the highest quality standards and that is part of the DNA of our Seekers®," Cesar Carregal, Seekers CEO.

Concern for the environment, the use and reuse of resources (one of the great pending issues within this sector) are driving the circular economy of luxury goods to the point that some brands such as Gucci, Burberry, Stella McCartney have partnered with TheRealReal to promote their responsible consumption.

Seekers Men's bracelets



"At Seekers we use a lot of pieces for promotional campaigns, photo shoots, collaborations with celebrities and influencers...they are jewels in perfect condition that until now were being stored and thanks to TheRealReal we can give them a second life, make the brand a little more affordable for buyers and continue to put part of our efforts in contributing to a more sustainable industry," Javier Casillas, Seekers CCO.

Timelessness in design, manufacturing and materials, a luxury product is something that lasts, that can be passed on to family, friends or a third party who can give it a new useful life. Many hours of work and resources are invested to make a jewel a gift for life.

Seekers luxury collections

For further information:

Seekers Men's Jewelry

info@seekers.shop

www.seekers.shop

