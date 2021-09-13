Igraine Plc - Audit Update and Share Suspension

Igraine plc

13 September 2021

Company's Shares Suspended whilst finalising Audited Results for 31.12.2020

The Company notes that, further to the announcement on 9 September 2021, whereby unaudited preliminary final results were released to 31 December 2020, the Company's shares were suspended today. Upon finalisation and announcement of the audited financial results, the suspension of the Company's shares will be lifted.

The last 6 months at Igraine reflect a period of accelerated reinvigoration. This restoration has included the introduction of new Directors, financings raising over £2,000,000 and the adoption of a broader investment strategy that includes the completion of co-investment rights with Globally renowned Excalibur Healthcare.

Corporate restructures of this nature require time, attention and a collective effort to rationalise legacy items, to ensure efficient operating functions are in place.

To this end, the delay relates mainly to legacy corporate acitivity and the board is pleased with the progress the Company has made since the year end.

It is expected that the audited results to 31 December 2020 will be announced prior to the end of September 2021.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:

Martin Walton (Executive Director)

Steve Winfield (Executive Director)

info@igraineplc.com

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Media inquiries:

Ramsay Smith, Media House International

ramsay@mediahouse.co.uk: +44 (0) 7788414856