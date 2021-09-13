Enochian BioSciences, Inc.: Enochian BioSciences to Present to Investors at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will be making a company presentation to investors at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.



Dr. Mark Dybul, CEO will provide an overview of the company's progress, including its innovative HIV, Hepatitis B, influenza and coronavirus infections, and Oncology platforms. The presentation will be available on-demand for conference attendees beginning at 7:00 am Eastern on Monday September 13, 2021, and will be available on the Enochian BioSciences website under the Investors/Media section in Events and Presentations.

More information on the conference may be found at H.C. Wainwright's conference website.