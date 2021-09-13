Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that it has entered into an agreement with IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") on September 10, 2021 to provide the Company with investor relations services, particularly with developing and managing a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications program, as well as supporting corporate governance activities.

"We are pleased with the operational and financial results we have achieved to-date and will continue to convey our growth strategies while expanding our reach with the investment community," said Simon Dealy, HIRE's CEO. "We believe irlabs will play an instrumental role in raising our profile while building and maintaining investor confidence through an effective investor relations strategy."

"HIRE is a great fit for irlabs and we are excited to help the Company increase its visibility and engagement with retail and institutional investors," said Caroline Sawamoto, Co-Founder and Principal at irlabs. "We believe HIRE has a unique story to tell and we look forward to supporting the Company's long-term vision and business strategy."

irlabs has been retained on a month-to-month basis at a monthly fee of CAD $10,000 plus reasonable out of pocket expenses for its services. Either party may terminate the agreement at any time providing the other party with a 30 days' prior written notice. The agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology- first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit www.hire.company.

About irlabs

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information, visit www.irlabs.ca.

Contact

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 868-9611

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto, Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

